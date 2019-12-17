TOLEDO, Ohio — The South End Toledo community paid tribute to a well-known restaurant owner who was murdered in her own home.

Dozens of people gathered in front of the Taqueria La Autentica Michoacana Monday night to remember the life of Emilia Jeanneth Silguero.

She was murdered back in August, but police have given no motive or much other information in connection to the crime

Those who were at the vigil, described Silguero as a loving person and they say they want justice.

"What happened to her, it shouldn't happen to anybody but the way it was done, is just unbelievable. We can not, we should not forget what happened to Janet," said Maria Gonalez.

The community is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

RELATED: South End Toledo Restaurant owner calls on the community to help find his former partner's killer

RELATED: Toledo woman found stabbed to death in home