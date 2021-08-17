Jacob Cisneros trial delayed until November

Cisneros was indicted in the death of his two infant children; wife Jenna was also indicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The trial for a Toledo father charged in the death of his two infant children has been pushed to November.

Jacob Cisneros, 34, and his wife Jenna Cisneros, 35, were indicted in 2020 on two counts each of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice. They both pleaded not guilty in February 2020, but Jenna changed her plea to no contest in August and was sentenced to 25 years in prison in September.

Jacob's trial was set to begin Tuesday, but will now start Nov. 16. Court records show his defense team asked for more time to prepare.

Jacob was released from custody in July 2020 while he awaited trial. Since he was being held, he was entitled to a speedy trial. However COVID-19 made it difficult to proceed with the case in a timely manner, and he was released and placed on electronic monitoring.

Two babies were found wrapped in blankets under the dashboard of two separate cars. Baby Doe 1, a boy, was discovered on Vaness Drive in May 2017. The case remained unsolved for two years and the baby's identity unknown.

In November 2019, the Toledo Police Department and the Cold Case Investigative Unit at the Lucas County Prosecutors Office submitted DNA samples to AdvanceDNA, which is a genetic genealogy firm. The firm used ancestry databases to confirm the infant was genetically related to a person who lived on Vaness Drive and was a blood relative to Jacob Cisneros, Jenna's husband. The database also revealed that Jenna Cisneros was likely the mother of the child.

The couple was arrested after DNA evidence confirmed Jenna and Jacob Cisneros were the biological parents of Baby Doe. It was during this investigation that detectives discovered the mummified body of Baby Doe 2, a girl, located in a car registered to Jacob Cisneros.

The babies' cause of death couldn't be determined.

During a search of the Cisneros mobile home, detectives found bedding matching the bedding that Baby Doe 2 was wrapped in inside Jacob's vehicle.

Detectives also believe Jenna gave birth to the baby inside her home.

There were no birth records for either children.

During his statement in court, Frank Spryszak, a prosecutor for Lucas County, said if the case had gone to trial, the state would've proven that Jenna Cisneros carried both babies to full term, did not engage in prenatal care, and did not take any steps to ensure the health and safety of the babies when they were born. The lack and duty of care resulted in the death of each child.

In addition, Spryszak said Jenna Cisneros hid both babies bodies to evade law enforcement and when confronted, she lied about the pregnancies and giving birth to the children.