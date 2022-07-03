Fourth defendant pleads guilty to charges stemming from 2021 death of Stone Foltz

Ben Boyers, 21, of Sylvania pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of reckless homicide, one count of obstructing justice and eight counts of hazing.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on March 7, 2021.

A Sylvania man pleaded guilty Tuesday to reckless homicide in the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz.

Ben Boyers, 21, was initially charged with five counts of hazing, but those charges were later dropped and replaced with the following, to which he pleaded not guilty:

Count 1 – Involuntary Manslaughter (third-degree felony)

Count 2 – Tampering with Evidence (third-degree felony)

Counts 3 through 10 – Hazing (misdemeanor)

Counts 11 through 17 – Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws (misdemeanor)

On April 26, Boyers changed his plea to guilty on the following charges:

Count 1 – Reckless Homicide (third-degree felony)

Count 2 – Obstructing Justice (fifth-degree felony)

Counts 3 through 10 – Hazing (misdemeanor)

Boyers could face up to three years in jail. His sentencing will be held on June 16 at 1:30 p.m.

Boyers is the second Foltz defendant to change their plea in a week. On April 22, 19-year-old Jarrett Prizel, of Olean, New York, pleaded guilty to one count of reckless homicide, a third-degree felony; and eight counts of hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

CASE BACKGROUND

More than a year has passed since the alleged hazing incident that led to Foltz's death.

In March 2021, the 20-year-old was at a Pi Kappa Alpha off-campus event, where new members — called "littles" — received mentors. According to court documents, those mentors gave new members liquor and told them to drink the whole bottle.

Foltz allegedly drank all or nearly all of the bottle he was given before he was dropped off at his apartment. He was later found by his roommate and other friends, who called 911.

The roommate performed CPR until emergency crews arrived. Foltz was placed on life support for organ donation and died on March 7, 2021.

According to the coroner, Foltz died of fatal ethanol intoxication. His blood alcohol content, or BAC, was 0.394, the family said, who noted it was likely even higher immediately after the alleged hazing ritual.

On July 30, BGSU expelled three students and suspended 17 others for their role in the incident following an investigation.

A total of eight men were charged in relation to Foltz's death.