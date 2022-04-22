Third defendant changes plea to guilty in Stone Foltz hazing case

Jarrett Prizel is one of eight defendants charged in the death of BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz. Prizel pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and eight counts of hazing.

One of the suspects charged in the hazing death of BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz entered a change of plea Friday.

Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, New York, pleaded guilty to one count of reckless homicide, a third-degree felony; and eight counts of hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

He originally entered a plea of not guilty on May 24, 2021. Prizel was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the third degree; eight counts of hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; and six counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, a misdemeanor.

The Foltz family confirmed Prizel admitted to the charges in Wood County Common Pleas Court on Friday.

Five other suspects are due in court for trial next month but the Foltz family says it expects more hearings next week.

The remaining two suspects are set to be sentenced in June.

Case background

In March 2021, Stone Foltz, 20, was at a Pi Kappa Alpha, or PIKE, new member initiation, where new members, known as "littles" and who were almost all underage, received "bigs" or mentors, who allegedly gave their littles high alcohol content liquor and instructed them to drink the whole bottle.

Foltz allegedly drank all or nearly all of the bottle given to him before he was dropped off at his apartment. Foltz was found by his roommate and other friends, who called 911.

The roommate performed CPR until EMS arrived. Foltz was taken to the Wood County Hospital and later to Toledo Hospital, where he died on March 7.

The coroner said Foltz died of fatal ethanol intoxication. His blood alcohol content, or BAC, was 0.394, according to the family, who said it was likely even higher immediately after the alleged hazing ritual.