Here are the eight men facing charges in the hazing death of Stone Foltz

Six defendants who pleaded not guilty to all charges in 2021 are scheduled to go on trial in May. Two defendants pleaded guilty to charges last year and will be sentenced in June.

Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware

Pleaded not guilty to all charges on May 24, 2021. His trial begins May 16.

Ct. 1 - Involuntary Manslaughter (Felony, 1st degree)

Ct. 2 - Felonious Assault (Felony, 2nd degree)

Ct. 3 – Involuntary Manslaughter (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 4 – Reckless Homicide (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 5 – Obstructing Official Business (Misdemeanor, 2nd degree)

Ct. 6 – Hazing (Misdemeanor, 4th degree)

Ct. 7 – Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws (Misdemeanor)

Daylen Dunson, 21, of Cleveland

Pleaded not guilty to all charges on May 24, 2021. His trial begins May 16.

Ct. 1 – Involuntary Manslaughter (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 2 – Tampering with Evidence (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 3 – Obstructing Justice (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 4 – Obstructing Official Business (Misdemeanor, 2nd degree)

Ct. 5 through 12– Hazing (Misdemeanor, 4th degree)

Ct. 13 thru 19 – Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws (Misdemeanor)

Troy Henricksen, 23, of Grove City

Pleaded not guilty to all charges on May 24, 2021. His trial begins May 16.

Ct. 1 – Involuntary Manslaughter (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 2 – Reckless Homicide (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 3 – Tampering with Evidence (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 4 through 11– Hazing (Misdemeanor, 4th degree)

Ct. 12 through 18 – Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws (Misdemeanor)

Canyon Caldwell, 21, of Dublin

Pleaded not guilty to all charges on May 24, 2021. His trial begins May 16.

Ct. 1 – Involuntary Manslaughter (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 2 – Tampering with Evidence (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 3 - Obstructing Official Business (Misdemeanor, 2nd degree)

Ct. 4 through 11 - Hazing (Misdemeanor, 4th degree)

Ct. 12 through 18 - Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws (Misdemeanor)

Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, N.Y.

Pleaded not guilty to all charges on May 24, 2021. His trial begins May 16.

Ct. 1 – Involuntary Manslaughter (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 2 through 9 - Hazing (Misdemeanor, 4th degree)

Ct. 10 through 16 - Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws (Misdemeanor)

Niall Sweeney, 21, of Erie, Penn.

Originally pleaded not guilty to all charges on May 26, 2021, but then entered a change of plea on Sept. 21. Counts 2, 3, and 5-17 are dismissed. He will be sentenced June 16.

Original Charges:

Ct. 1 – Involuntary Manslaughter (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 2 – Obstructing Official Business (Misdemeanor, 2nd degree)

Ct. 3 through 10 - Hazing (Misdemeanor, 4th degree)

Ct. 11 through 17 - Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws (Misdemeanor)

Convicted of (plea deal):

Ct. 1 – Tampering with Evidence (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 4 – Hazing (Misdemeanor, 4th degree)

Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland

Originally pleaded not guilty to all charges on May 26, 2021 but then entered a change of plea on October 21, 2021. Counts 12-17 are dismissed. He will be sentenced June 16.

Original charges:

Ct. 1 – Obstructing Justice (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 2 – Obstructing Official Business (Misdemeanor, 2nd degree)

Ct. 3 through 10 - Hazing (Misdemeanor, 4th degree)

Ct. 11 through 17 - Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws (Misdemeanor)

Convicted of (plea deal):

Ct. 1 – Obstructing Justice (Misdemeanor)

Ct. 2 – Obstructing Official Business (Misdemeanor)

Ct. 3-10 – Hazing (Misdemeanor)

Ct. 11 – Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws (Misdemeanor)

Benjamin Boyers, 21, of Sylvania

Original charges were dropped in April 2021. In August, he was indicted on additional charges. He entered a not guilty plea for those new charges. His trial begins May 16.

Original charges (dropped):

Ct. 1 through 5 – Hazing (Misdemeanor)

New charges:

Ct. 1 – Involuntary Manslaughter (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 2 – Tampering with Evidence (Felony, 3rd degree)

Ct. 3 through 10 – Hazing (Misdemeanor)

Ct. 11 through 17 – Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws (Misdemeanor)

Case background

In March 2021, Stone Foltz, 20, was at a Pi Kappa Alpha, or PIKE, new member initiation, where new members, known as "littles" and who were almost all underage, received "bigs" or mentors, who allegedly gave their littles high alcohol content liquor and instructed them to drink the whole bottle.

Foltz allegedly drank all or nearly all of the bottle given to him before he was dropped off at his apartment. Foltz was found by his roommate and other friends, who called 911.

The roommate performed CPR until EMS arrived. Foltz was taken to the Wood County Hospital and later to Toledo Hospital, where he died on March 7.

The coroner said Foltz died of fatal ethanol intoxication. His blood alcohol content, or BAC, was 0.394, according to the family, who said it was likely even higher immediately after the alleged hazing ritual.