Four injured in overnight Sandusky shooting, one critically; suspect sought

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near Hancock and Neil Streets.

Four people were shot overnight in a Sandusky according to the Sandusky Police Department.

One of the shooting victims, 29-year-old Bernasto Hardin is in very critical condition as of 4 p.m. on Sunday. The other three suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Hancock and Neil Streets.

When police arrived, they say multiple people were fleeing the scene in multiple directions.

That’s when they found Mr. Hardin inside a vehicle that had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and later sent by air ambulance to a hospital in Cleveland.

Police say they then heard reports that more shooting victims were arriving at the hospital.

The other victims of the shooting were:

Brittany Robinson, 30

George Brown Jr., 22

Chanse Wibley, 24

Shell casings of multiple calibers were found at the scene but police say they still don’t have a motive for the shooting.

We have issued warrants for Maleek Aaron for his alleged involvement in shooting four individuals this morning. He... Posted by City of Sandusky Police Department on Sunday, September 27, 2020

On Sunday, Sandusky Police released a photo of Maleek Aaron, who they are calling a suspect in the shooting.

Police say Aaron should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminial Investigation is also assisting.