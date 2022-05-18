Monroe Township bank robbed Wednesday; sheriff looking for suspect

The suspect entered the bank, approached a bank teller and produced a note demanding money. If you recognize the man, you're asked to call 734-240-7530.

MONROE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An armed robbery occurred at the First Merchants Bank in Monroe Township on Wednesday.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said at approximately 2:45 P.M., deputies responded to the First Merchants Bank located at 14581 S. Dixie Hwy. Monroe, Mich. on a reported robbery.

Deputies learned that a male suspect entered the bank, approached a bank teller and produced a note demanding money.

The suspect implied he had a weapon, however, it was not produced or observed.

The teller complied with the request and the suspect exited the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was observed walking west through the bank parking lot, where he entered a black Nissan SUV with a temporary license plate affixed to the rear window.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6'0 tall with a thin build. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, black Nike ball cap, a long sleeve red zip-up Nike jacket and gray pants.

No customers were in the bank at the time the incident occurred. No one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.