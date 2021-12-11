Findlay man, suspected of shooting at Bluffton, Ohio police officer, captured in Monroe County, Mich. following chase

The man led Toledo police and Monroe Co. sheriff's deputies on a chase Saturday afternoon. When police caught up with him they found a loaded pistol in his vehicle.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A 50-year-old Findlay man is in custody after leading Toledo Police and Monroe County Sheriff deputies on a chase through two counties on Saturday afternoon.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough says the man was a suspect in an incident on Friday in Allen County in which a Bluffton, Ohio police officer was shot at.

Sheriff Goodnough says the man was leading Toledo police on a chase on I-75 heading into Michigan around 3:30 p.m. when Monroe County Sheriff deputies joined in the pursuit.

The man exited the highway at Laplaisance Rd. in Monroe and headed west.

Stop sticks were then deployed by deputies at Summerfield and Rauch Roads, puncturing the vehicle’s tires.

The car eventually came to a stop on Samaria Rd. near Lewis Ave. and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Goodnough says a pistol was found in the suspect’s vehicle within arm’s reach of the driver’s seat.

The man is being held in the Monroe County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding as well as weapons-related charges.

Monroe County Sheriff’s did not release the suspect’s identity.

On Friday morning, the Allen County Sheriff’s office says a man by the name of Ronald David Powell fled from police in Bluffton who were attempting to execute a traffic stop.

The Allen County Sheriff’s office says someone in the vehicle then began firing at the pursuing officer.

A short time later the vehicle came to a stop and a male and female exited the vehicle where the officer and the man exchanged gunfire.

After a search, the female was taken into custody.

On Saturday afternoon at 4:32 p.m., the Allen County Sheriff's Office posted an update saying that Powell had been captured, but offered no other details.

Bluffton is southeast of Findlay.

WTOL 11 is working to confirm that the man taken into custody in Monroe County is the same man.