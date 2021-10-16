Monroe County Sheriff: Catalytic converter theft continues to be a problem in county

Sheriff Troy Goodnough says thefts of the valuable car part have taken place during all times of the day and night.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — The Monroe County Sheriff is warning the public about a spate of catalytic converter thefts in the county; a problem he says has been happening for the past several months.

Sheriff Troy Goodnough says thefts of the valuable car part have taken place during all times of the day and night.

Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system that help convert exhaust into less harmful pollutants. Oftentimes, they contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium and have a high scrap value.

The sheriff’s office says thieves typically target vehicles in parking lots of businesses, churches, and nursing homes but will also target residential homes.

Although the sheriff’s office says they have been actively investigating the thefts and multiple arrests have been made, the catalytic converter thefts have continued.

If you have any information or if you see any suspicious activity, you are asked to the detective bureau at 734-240-7530. If you see someone committing a catalytic converter theft you are asked to call 911.

People who want to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAKUP where they might be eligible for a reward.