Toledo man arrested in Monroe County for firing gun in road rage incident

MONROE, Mich — A 35-year-old Toledo man was arrested Thursday morning in Monroe County after police say he shot at another man during a road rage incident.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a 21-year-old Toledo man was driving a blue Dodge north on U.S. 23 just before 10 a.m. when he became involved in a road rage incident with the suspect. He then shot at the 21-year-old with a handgun, authorities said.

Police say both men exited the highway onto Summerfield Road and stopped on the exit ramp. A sheriff's deputy observed a confrontation between the two men.

After speaking with both parties, the 35-year-old was arrested.