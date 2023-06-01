First guilty verdict handed down in case involving missing, killed Toledo teens

Diamond Rivera was found guilty of one felony count Wednesday. 11 others are facing various charges in the deaths of Ke'Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The first guilty verdict was handed down Wednesday in the case of two Toledo teens who went missing and were later found killed in the remains of a burned down home.

Diamond Rivera withdrew her not guilty plea to a single felony count of obstructing justice and entered a plea of no contest. A Lucas County judge found her guilty.

Rivera will be sentenced July 17.

Ten other people are facing charges:

Cruz Garcia: two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, one count of obstructing justice, one count of having weapons while under disability and one count of trafficking in marijuana

Gabriel Garcia: one count of murder and one count of kidnapping

Corbin Gingrich: two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping

Carrissa Eames: two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of obstructing justice

Don Eames: two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping

Brent Kohlhoffer: two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping

Charles Walker: two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping

Crystal LaForge-Yingling: one count of obstructing justice

Charged and in custody, but not yet indicted, are two juveniles according to Toledo police:

Unnamed 17-year-old: two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping

Unnamed 14-year-old: two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and a pending charge of one count of obstructing justice

The disappearance of two Toledo teenagers early in December led to community-wide searches and pleas for the public's help to find Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15.

After nearly two weeks of searching, the teens' bodies were discovered Dec. 15 in the remnants of a burned, vacant north Toledo house.

