First guilty verdict handed down in case involving missing, killed Toledo teens

TOLEDO, Ohio — The first guilty verdict was handed down Wednesday in the case of two Toledo teens who went missing and were later found killed in the remains of a burned down home.
Diamond Rivera withdrew her not guilty plea to a single felony count of obstructing justice and entered a plea of no contest. A Lucas County judge found her guilty.
Rivera will be sentenced July 17.
Ten other people are facing charges:
- Cruz Garcia: two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, one count of obstructing justice, one count of having weapons while under disability and one count of trafficking in marijuana
- Gabriel Garcia: one count of murder and one count of kidnapping
- Corbin Gingrich: two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping
- Carrissa Eames: two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of obstructing justice
- Don Eames: two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping
- Brent Kohlhoffer: two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping
- Charles Walker: two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping
- Crystal LaForge-Yingling: one count of obstructing justice
Charged and in custody, but not yet indicted, are two juveniles according to Toledo police:
- Unnamed 17-year-old: two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping
- Unnamed 14-year-old: two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and a pending charge of one count of obstructing justice
The disappearance of two Toledo teenagers early in December led to community-wide searches and pleas for the public's help to find Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15.
After nearly two weeks of searching, the teens' bodies were discovered Dec. 15 in the remnants of a burned, vacant north Toledo house.
