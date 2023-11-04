Police arrest 11th suspect in missing teens homicide

Police arrested Gabriel Garcia Thursday morning after he was indicted Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from earlier coverage of this story that aired on April 11, 2023.

Toledo police arrested the eleventh suspect in the homicide of teens Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, who were found deceased in the basement of a burned building in December 2022.

On Thursday at approximately 4 a.m., police arrested 23-year-old Gabriel Garcia on charges of Kidnapping and Murder, for which he was indicted on April 10. Garcia was arraigned at 9 a.m. and a judge set his bond at $2 million.

According to court documents, Garcia allegedly participated with others in the "luring, assault and tying up (Kidnapping)" of the victim before transporting him to the 3000 block of Chase Street, where Wilder and Pittman were found deceased.

Garcia is the eleventh person indicted the case. The other indictments include the following suspects:

Cruz Garcia: two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, one count of obstructing justice, one count of having weapons while under disability and one count of trafficking in marijuana

Corbin Gingrich: two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping

Carrissa Eames: two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of obstructing justice

Don Eames: two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping

Brent Kohlhoffer: two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping

Charles Walker: two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping

Crystal LaForge-Yingling: one count of obstructing justice

Diamond Rivera: one count of obstructing justice

Charged and in custody, but not yet indicted, are two juveniles according to Toledo police.

Unnamed 17-year-old: two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping

Unnamed 14-year-old: two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and a pending charge of one count of obstructing justice

For a full timeline of events relating to the Wilder and Pittman homicide case, click here.