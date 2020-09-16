Adrian PD: 85-year-old stabbed to death by 29-year-old man at Meijer, suspect in custody

The stabbing happened at a Meijer store in Adrian, Michigan on Wednesday. A CPL holder held suspect at gunpoint until police arrived. The victim died on scene.

ADRIAN, Mich. — Michigan police are investigating a stabbing at a Meijer store in Adrian that killed an 85-year-old Lenawee man.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

Adrian police confirmed that the male suspect, a 29-year-old resident of Adrian, is in custody. A CPL holder held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.

The victim had sustained multiple stab wounds to the head and neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Currently, no identities have been released for the victim or the suspect.

Police dispatch had initially confirmed there was an incident at the Meijer in Adrian, 217 U.S. 223, saying just after 2 p.m. that "all their officers are currently at Meijer" but provided no further details at the time.

A person at the scene of the Meijer contacted WTOL 11 and gave a description of what they witnessed at the scene.

According to the person on scene, around 12:20 p.m. they were at the Meijer parking lot and described seeing "a man in his 20s with a long trench coat" entering Meijer. According to the witness, the man started stabbing people, and the witness said a person with a concealed-carry weapon held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.