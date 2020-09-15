Woman shot overnight at west Toledo home where man was stabbed to death in weekend homicide

Officers responded to an incident at a home on the 1700 block of Wyndhurst. TPD says someone approached the house and began firing, shooting and injuring one woman.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Around midnight, Toledo police responded to an incident at a home on the 1700 block of Wyndhurst for the second time this week.

According to detectives on the scene, someone approached the house and began firing, shooting a woman who lived at the home as she stood outside.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

On Sunday morning, 20-year-old Marcus Odoms was stabbed to death at the same address of tonight's shooting on Wyndhurst.

The motive for the shooting, and whether or not it was connected to Odoms' death, has not yet been released.

No arrest has been made in the incident.