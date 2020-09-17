Adrian man, 29, jailed in stabbing death of 85-year-old man at Meijer store

Alarik Guajardo was booked into the Lenawee County jail on a count of open homicide on Wednesday.

ADRIAN, Mich. — A 29-year-old Adrian man is jailed after the fatal stabbing of an 85-year-old man at a Meijer store in Adrian on Wednesday.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, Alarik Guajardo was booked into the jail on an open charge of homicide and is being held pending formal charges.

Police were called to the store on U.S. 223 around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a stabbing in progress.

The victim had sustained multiple stab wounds to the head and neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Adrian police said an individual with a concealed-carry firearm license held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.