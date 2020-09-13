Police investigating stabbing death of 20-year-old in west Toledo

Officers found Marcus Odoms suffering from at least one stab wound and took him to the hospital, where he later died.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man early Sunday morning in west Toledo.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 1760 block of Wyndhurst Road around 5:50 a.m., where they found Marcus Odoms suffering from at least one stab wound.

Crews took him to Toledo Hospital, where he later died.

Detectives opened an investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.