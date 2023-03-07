Police arrest suspect accused of robbing east Toledo pharmacy, striking manager in head

Toledo police responded to a call regarding a robbery at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to an east Toledo pharmacy Monday evening regarding a call for a possible robbery.

Court documents stated an employee working at a Rite Aid pharmacy in the 200 block of Main Street observed a suspect attempting to conceal merchandise. The store's manager then confronted the suspect at the front door. The suspect then allegedly "pushed past the manager" and fled the store without paying for merchandise.

The manager then reportedly followed the suspect outside. The suspect turned around and punched the manager in the forehead above the temple, police said.

Law enforcement received a 911 call regarding the incident and responded to the area. While there, police stopped a person who they said matched the description the caller gave of the suspect. Police identified 27-year-old Dangelo Foreman as the suspect and booked him into Lucas County Jail.

Per court documents, Foreman was charged with second degree felony Robbery with the specification of Inflict or Attempt to Inflict or Threaten Serious Physical Harm on Another.

A Lucas County judge set Foreman's bond at $50,000. He is expected to next appear in court on March 14.

