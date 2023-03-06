x
TPD seek to identify man using stolen identification

On Feb. 18, the suspected individual attempted to make two separate high-dollar purchases at two different businesses using another person's identification.
Credit: WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are attempting to identify an individual who attempted to use stolen identification.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, the suspected individual attempted to make two separate high-dollar purchases at two different businesses using another person's identification.

Below are two images of the suspect, captured by security camera footage. 

Credit: WTOL 11

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.

