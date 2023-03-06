TPD seek to identify man using stolen identification

On Feb. 18, the suspected individual attempted to make two separate high-dollar purchases at two different businesses using another person's identification.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are attempting to identify an individual who attempted to use stolen identification.

Below are two images of the suspect, captured by security camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.