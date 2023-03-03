3 adults, 2 juveniles in custody after 'large fight' outside Byrnedale Elementary

Officers responded to Byrnedale Elementary School in south Toledo Thursday afternoon after several juveniles and adults allegedly began fighting.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to Byrnedale Elementary School regarding a "large fight involving parents and students" Thursday afternoon.

According to a report, Toledo Public Schools officers arrived on scene at approximately 3:10 p.m. and took two juveniles into custody. Police reported that the "parents and friends" of the involved students did not disperse and began to fight.

Toledo police subsequently arrested three adults and booked them into the Lucas County Jail.

24-year-old Monique Johnson is charged with Obstructing Official Business, a second-degree misdemeanor for allegedly pushing and slapping an officer while another individual was under arrest, according to court documents.

Police also charged Johnson with Resisting Arrest for interfering with the arrest of another person, also a second-degree misdemeanor. Johnson was released on OR bond.

Johnson's is pictured below:

Police also took 24-year-old Shannell McNair into custody on charges of Safe School Assault and Failure to Disperse. According to court documents, she attempted to fight another individual on school property during dismissal and "continued to yell profanity" in the presence of students.

McNair was also released on OR bond. She pleaded not guilty and is forbidden from having contact with the victim she allegedly assaulted. McNair is pictured below:

31-year-old Jania Wright was also arrested. According to court documents, she is charged with first-degree misdemeanor Safe School Assault for attempting to fight two individuals during school dismissal. Police also charged Wright with Failure to Disperse, a fourth degree misdemeanor.

Wright pleaded not guilty and was released on OR bond. Wright is pictured below:

According to TPD, TPS is conducting the investigation and handling the charges.

If you have information regarding this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.