TPD looking for suspect who broke into vehicles, stole property

According to police, the suspect broke into vehicles and entered an unlocked apartment in the 1000 block of North Westwood Avenue.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been edited to reflect new information made available in a Toledo police report.

Toledo Police are attempting to identify an individual who has been breaking into vehicles and has entered an unlocked apartment in the 1000 block of North Westwood Avenue.

In one of the incidents, the pictured suspect also stole keys, an ID and a credit card.

According to a Toledo police report, one of the victims of the burglary said she awoke on Jan. 28 and noticed several phone notifications from their bank stating that four transactions of $500 each had been made at 7:13 a.m. The victim went into the apartment kitchen and noticed their fanny pack containing a wallet and credit cards was missing; their apartment keys were also missing.

Below are two images of the suspect, captured by security camera footage.

The victim's roommates were asleep at the time of the incident. The victim said they believed the burglary occurred between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Anyone with info call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.