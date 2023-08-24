Lucas Co. Coroner: Unidentified woman victim of east Toledo homicide

Police said the woman's body was discovered in a home on Wednesday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a woman a homicide, officials said in a press release issued Thursday.

According to authorities, an unidentified woman's body was recovered from a residence in the 700 block of Deal Avenue in east Toledo Wednesday. The victim's body was decomposed, officials said. Her cause of death was determined to be blunt head and chest trauma.

Toledo police and other officials are still working to identify the victim.

If you have any information about this incident or the identity of the victim, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

The victim's death is the 23rd homicide in Toledo in 2023. At this time in 2022, there had been 36 homicides.