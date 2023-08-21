TPD: Person in critical condition after being shot in central Toledo

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 2 p.m. Monday, according to Toledo police. N. Detroit Avenue is closed between Prospect and Woodruff avenues.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A shooting investigation is underway Monday afternoon in central Toledo.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 2 p.m. near the intersection of N. Detroit and Prospect avenues, according to Toledo police. A victim, described by police as male, had been shot.

The victim is hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not disclose the age or the identity of the victim.

N. Detroit Avenue is currently closed between Prospect and Woodruff avenues.

It is unclear if there is a suspect or suspects in the shooting or in custody.

If you have any information that may help police, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

