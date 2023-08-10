Man found guilty of murder and felonious assault in 2022 homicide of Toledo woman

Betty Shiffler was pronounced dead due to blunt force head injuries sustained in on Aug. 12, 2022.

Nearly a year to the date later, a Toledo man was found guilty Thursday on charges in the death of 56-year-old Betty Shiffler.

A Lucas County jury found Bryan Coutcher guilty of murder and felonious assault. Coutcher was arrested on Aug. 12, 2022, the same day he was accused of killing Shiffler, who died as a result of blunt force head injuries, according to the Lucas County Coroner's Office.

A press release from the coroner's office specifically cites "pulmonary thromboemboli (blood clots in both lungs)" related to immobility from sustained head injuries as the cause of Shiffler's death.

Shiffler was pronounced dead at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Aug. 15.

Coutcher was indicted on Sept. 9, 2022. He is due back in court on Aug. 24 for sentencing.