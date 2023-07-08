33-year-old killed in north Toledo shooting late Sunday, TPD investigating

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in north Toledo Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on the 400 block of Bronson Avenue near Elm Street.

TPD told WTOL 33-year-old Joshua Mickhail was shot on the front porch of his home. His wife then called 911 and he was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.