Man shot in Old West End early Friday

Police continue to investigate the incident.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story that aired on June 6, 2023. 

Police are investigating a shooting in the Old West End that resulted in one man being taken to the hospital. 

Toledo police responded to the 2100 block of Glenwood Avenue after 5 a.m. Friday regarding a person shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. 

Neighbors told WTOL 11 crews the victim walked out of his home with a bandage on his arm. 

There is no word on any arrest. 

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on air, online and on our free mobile app for the latest updates. 

