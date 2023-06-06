Man shot in Old West End early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story that aired on June 6, 2023.
Police are investigating a shooting in the Old West End that resulted in one man being taken to the hospital.
Toledo police responded to the 2100 block of Glenwood Avenue after 5 a.m. Friday regarding a person shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Neighbors told WTOL 11 crews the victim walked out of his home with a bandage on his arm.
There is no word on any arrest.
If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
