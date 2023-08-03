Suspect accused in shooting death of south Toledo 14-year-old arrested Wednesday

Zammarion Candie is accused of shooting and killing 14-year-old Adrian Johnson in July.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from earlier coverage of this story that aired on July 20, 2023.

Toledo police have arrested 16-year-old Zammarion Candie, who is accused of killing 14-year-old Adrian Johnson in a south Toledo shooting in July, police confirmed Thursday morning.

According to an update from police, authorities arrested the suspect on Wednesday following an ongoing investigation. Candie was booked into the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center. Candie has been charged with Murder.

Johnson was hit by "less than a handful of shots," Toledo police told WTOL 11 at the scene of the shooting, which occurred on July 19.

First responders were dispatched to 4045 Heatherdowns to the call for a person shot at 9:30 p.m.

Johnson was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said in a report. On July 20, police charged Candie in Johnson's death. Candie was on the run until Wednesday.

Johnson's death marked the 18th homicide in Toledo in 2023. Of the 18 homicides, nine have been children. Candie is the third teen to be charged with Murder this year in Toledo.