Second arrest in killing of west Toledo teen in April

Toledo police announced Thursday they arrested a second suspect in the April 21 shooting death of Mark Wortham.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired July 10.

Toledo police have arrested a second suspect in the April shooting death of a west Toledo teenager.

Police announced Thursday that Franklin Robinson, 18, had been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Mark Wortham, 17.

Earlier this month, Edward Griffin, 19, was indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault in the case.

Wortham was found April 21 with at least one bullet wound in front of a west Toledo home. He later died at the hospital.

Wortham, a student at Rogers High School, was the seventh juvenile homicide victim of 2023 in Toledo. There have been 18 homicides in the city so far this year. In nine of those cases the victims were children.

