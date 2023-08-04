Woman hospitalized after suspect accused in west Toledo robbery shoots her

Witnesses told police the suspect attempted to take the victim's purse, then shot her.

A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a man allegedly shot her while attempting to rob her in a west Toledo parking lot.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to the 5800 block of Lewis Avenue at approximately 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police located a 38-year-old woman in the parking lot of a strip mall suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses on the scene told police a suspect wearing all black and a black ski mask attempted to take the victim's purse, then shot her. The suspect took the victim's purse, then fled eastbound on Alexis Road in a black Chrysler sedan with tinted windows, according to a report.

Emergency crews transported the woman to the hospital. At the time of the report, the victim was in surgery. Her condition is currently unknown.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

