Sandusky man among 3 accused of using drones to drop drugs, contraband into Ohio prisons

Three Ohio men are accused of using drones to convey contraband into prisons. They could face decades in prison if convicted.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Ohio residents are facing a combined total of 116 felony charges after allegedly using drones to drop drugs and other contraband into Ohio correctional facilities.

According to a press release issued by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction (ODRC), an investigation led to the April 7 indictment of three men: Robert A. Faulkner, 33, of Columbus; Cory A Sutphin, 28, of Grove City; and Charles Gibbs, 33, of Sandusky.

OSHP and ODRC teams began investigating on May 28, 2021, after a drone containing contraband was found inside the perimeter fence of the Toledo Correctional Institution.

Subsequent months of investigating led authorities to determine the three suspects had also used drones to convey illegal drugs and other contraband to Mansfield, Richland and Ross correctional institutions in addition to the North Central Correctional Complex.

On Nov. 16, 2021, authorities obtained and executed a search warrant at Faulkner's residence in Columbus where they located and seized $319,820 worth of illegal drugs, weapons, cell phones and contraband. Troopers claimed they believed the suspects intended to convey the seized items to correctional institutions across the state.

Authorities provided the following photos of the contraband:

A Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Faulkner, Sutphin and Gibbs on charges including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking and possession of cocaine and a fentanyl-related compound, possession of criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs and having weapons under disability.

Per OSHP, Faulkner was charged with 60 felonies, Sutphin faces 26 felony counts and Gibbs faces 30 felony counts. If convicted, they could see maximum prison sentences of 142 years, 69 years and 83 years and 6 months, respectively.

Further photographs of the alleged contraband are included below: