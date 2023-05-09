TPD: 3 suspects shoot at south Toledo apartment complex Monday, striking vehicle and window

Police are investigating after gunfire was reported at a south Toledo apartment complex Monday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after three suspects allegedly fired at a south Toledo apartment complex Monday evening, striking a vehicle and an apartment window.

According to a report, crews arrived at Norwich Apartments at approximately 6:20 p.m. Monday regarding reports of a shooting. Police claim three suspects fired weapons in the area then fled in a dark-colored Buick.

Gunfire reportedly struck a vehicle several times and passed through the upper window of one of the apartment units. Police crews also located several shell casings.

No injuries were reported. Norwich Apartments are located next to Reynolds Elementary School.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the perpetrator of this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

