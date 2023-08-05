Bryan Schools orchestra teacher resigns; arrested for soliciting minor

Brandon Gordon is charged with using electronic telecommunication to entice and solicit minors.

BRYAN, Ohio — A Bryan City Schools orchestra teacher resigned last week after charges were filed against him in Georgia for soliciting minors.

In a letter addressed to district stakeholders, Bryan Superintendent Mark Rairigh said charges were filed May 1 against Brandon Gordon and an arrest warrant was issued. District administrators removed Gordon from the property upon learning of the charges and Gordon resigned from his position.

According to Rairigh, Gordon was arrested and charged with using electronic telecommunication to entice and solicit minors. Georgia law enforcement made Bryan City Schools aware of the situation immediately.

"Although the investigation is still ongoing, it is believed the inappropriate electronic telecommunications were not with local minors for this specific case," Rairigh said in the letter. "However, as the investigation continues and information surfaces, we encourage anyone with knowledge of any potential related criminal activity to notify local law enforcement agencies or school personnel."

Plans are in place to ensure students can still practice and perform upcoming concerts.