Bryan native Matt Wisler returns home to play for Mud Hens

The 30-year-old pitcher signed a one-year deal with the Tigers in February after playing for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio — The final day in March marked the first game of the season for the Mud Hens, who defeated the St. Paul Saints 7-4 on Friday. Many players on Toledo's roster suited up for the first time at Fifth Third Field including one pitcher who grew up coming to the ballpark.

"I'm excited to be back and in a familiar place," Mud Hens reliever Matt Wisler said.

12 years after the San Diego Padres drafted the former Bryan high school star, Wisler has returned to Northwest Ohio.

"It's always great being back local. I always enjoyed growing up here, I would come to games here as a kid so it's a familiar area," Wisler said. "My parents moved to Toledo a couple years ago so it's always nice coming back and I love seeing friends I haven't seen in a long time."

A native of Bryan, OH, the 30-year-old righty has spent time in both the majors and minor leagues. Most recently with the Tampa Bay Rays last season.

"Staying healthy is the main thing and then getting my stuff right. I'm hoping to trend back where I was in 2021 with my velocity and pitch shapes," Wisler said. "Whatever happens, I just want to be confident, feel good and attack the strike zone."

Wisler did deal with some injuries in 2022, but with a new season and a new team to help rejuvenate this talented arm he says his trajectory is pointing up.

"I started to get some stuff to click for me finally, I made a bunch of adjustments in Spring Training and those are startting to get better," Wisler said. "I know that my stuff can play at this level and the big league level if I'm throwing strikes and throwing my quality pitches."

Available this weekend out of the bullpen, fans shouldn't have to wait long before 'Wis' as he's known as makes his Mud Hens debut...