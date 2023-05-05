x
Crime

Toledo police attempting to identify suspect they say stole from Dick's Sporting Goods

If you know who this person is, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
Toledo police believe the person pictured here stole merchandise from the Dick's Sporting Goods store at the Franklin Park Mall.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for your help in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

The suspect pictured in surveillance footage below is believed to have stolen a "large amount of merchandise" from the Dick's Sporting Goods store at the Franklin Park Mall on April 19. Police claim the person then fled in a dark blue Chevrolet Malibu.

If you know who this person is, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

