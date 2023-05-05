Warrant issued after student stabbed in hand at Start High School

According to reports, the incident happened on May 4 when two students, both 17 years old, engaged in a classroom altercation.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A warrant was issued for a Start High School student after charges were filed against them for injuring another student during a class.

According to reports, the incident happened around 1 p.m. on May 4 when a 17-year-old student assaulted another 17-year-old student in a classroom, prompting Campus Protection Officers to intervene and separate the two.

A Toledo Public Schools spokeswoman said a student was stabbed in the hand. Deputy Superintendent James Gant said an investigation was completed and the victim received medical attention.

TPD claim the victim received stitches for their injuries. The district did not say what type of weapon or object was used.

"Appropriate disciplinary action" was taken against the suspect and criminal charges were upgraded to felonious assault. A warrant was issued for the suspect.

"The number one priority for Toledo Public Schools is to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff members and situations such as what occurred yesterday will not be tolerated by Toledo Public Schools," Gant said in the statement.