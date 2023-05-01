Toledo Public Schools appoints long-time resource officer to Chief Safety Officer

Nancy Thompson will replace Diana Ruiz-Krause as the Chief Security Officer at Toledo Public Schools, who has served in the role since 2018.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Woodward High School alum with 34 years of law enforcement and security experience will lead TPS in safety and security going forward, Toledo Public Schools announced in a press release Monday.

According to a district representative, the TPS Board of Education approved Nancy Thompson as the next Chief of Public Safety. Thompson has over three decades of experience in law enforcement and worked for TPS in the past.

Thompson worked at TPS as a clerical in 1985 before graduating from Woodward in 1986. She became a Campus Protection Officer in 1989, a role she had until 1999. Thompson then worked in law enforcement with the Waterville Township Police Department and McClure Police Department .

In 2006, Thompson returned to Toledo Public Schools, where she served as a school resource officer.

Thompson is replacing Diana Ruiz-Krause, who is retiring from her position as Chief of Public Safety for TPS, a role in which she has served since 2018. Ruiz-Krause is expected to retire on June 30.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.