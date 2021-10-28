Did James Worley strike more than twice? His first known victim thinks so and she's speaking out

Authorities also theorize the convicted kidnapper and killer didn't stay dormant from when he first struck in 1990 to when he abducted and killed Sierah Joughin.

Gardner is the only known person familiar with the terror Sierah endured that summer night on County Road 6 in Fulton County.

"I just know his strength and anger," said Robin Gardner.

James Worley kidnapped Sierah Joughin while she rode her bike on July 19, 2016, 26 years after his first victim escaped his grasp.

And it's not the first time her killer struck.

It's been five years since one of our area's most attention-grabbing murders when 20-year-old Sierah Joughin was plucked from a country road and murdered.

"I don't think anybody like him can go 26 years without doing what he did because you don't just do it and then suppress it and then do it again. For a logical, normal, sane person, that just doesn't make sense," Gardner said.

Gardner was abducted by Worley on Obee Road in Whitehouse in 1990. She got away, and he served three years, but she's adamant there had to be others.

"I know what it's like to be in his arms and hear his yelling and hear his expletives and hear his hatred toward women," Gardner said.

Serial Offender Theory : FBI keeps digging

"We will always have that theory also," said FBI Special Agent Vickie Anderson.

"It is highly unusual that someone that would have offended in a similar manner some 20 years before, you know, has now done this and hasn't done anything in between," she said.

Investigators have said Worley fits the profile of a serial offender, but searches of his so-called "barn of horrors" property including one last year turned up no other bodies or evidence of other victims.

"We haven't found anything, obviously, to charge him with in regards to that time period in between. But, it's something that has been looked into. It continues to be looked into," Anderson said.

And not just in our area.

According to court documents, Worley told a court-mandated therapist that he "learned from each abduction he had done, and the next one he was going to bury."