FBI searching property of James Worley, man convicted of killing Sierah Joughin

Worley was sentenced to death for the murder of Sierah Joughin, but a long appeals process has delayed the date of his execution.

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The FBI along with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office is searching the property of James Worley, the man who was convicted of killing Sierah Joughin.

A release sent by the Fulton County sheriff reads:

"The Fulton County Sheriff's Office along with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is continuing to investigate matters involving James Worley. The FBI's Evidence Response Team is on scene to assist in collection of any evidence if there is any located.The investigation into Mr. Worley continues and no further information can be discussed at this time."

Joughin was abducted and killed after a bike ride in 2016. She was found in a cornfield near the Worley property a few days later. Joughin’s DNA was found on Worley’s motorcycle helmet and his barn.

In July, a settlement awarded Worley's property to Joughin's family.

A jury found Worley guilty on all 17 counts brought against him. He was subsequently sentenced to death.

Worley was to be executed on June 3, 2019, but a long appeals process has delayed his death date. As inmate #A743593, he resides at Chillicothe Correctional on death row.