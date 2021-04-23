Sierah Joughin story featured on 'Crime Junkie' podcast

The popular weekly true crime series has 500 million downloads. Sierah's story is the topic of this week's episode.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Sierah Joughin's story is on the national stage once again. This time with the popular "Crime Junkie" podcast.

Sierah's story is this week's episode. The show isn't just about true crime. While it's hugely popular with 500 million downloads, thanks to listeners, the show is also able to donate to victim organizations and causes like Justice for Sierah, Inc. so families can advocate.

"I think a lot of people connect with her story and when they look into what we're doing with Sierah's Law and Sierah Strong they think it's amazing what we're doing, making positive changes in the community, so they want to help and support," said Justice for Sierah President and Founder, Tara Ice.

Joughin, 20, was murdered in Fulton County in July of 2016 by repeat violent James Worley. He was sentenced to death and "Sierah's Law" resulted in the creation of a violent offender registry in the state of Ohio, passed in 2018.

Ice said "Crime Junkie" called to let her know they'd be featuring Sierah's story and offered to sponsor the Justice for Sierah Birthday Soiree in February with $10,000.

The money will be used to continue spreading awareness about the importance of a violent offender registry like Sierah's Law in other states and to develop the Sierah Strong self-defense curriculum for children in schools.

You can listen to the Sierah Joughin episode called, "Murdered: Sierah Joughin" wherever you get your podcasts.