Joughin family participates in podcast to share their story of grief with students

The University of Toledo student's family is sharing their story of grief, nearly five years after Sierah Joughin's murder.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The family of a University of Toledo business student who was murdered is participating in a podcast about her death.

Sierah Joughin was 20 years old in 2016 when she was killed by a repeated violent offender.

Since that time, her family launched a non-profit, called Justice for Sierah, Inc. and was victorious in creating a violent offender registry in 2018.

They're now using their story to educate students about the grieving process in a podcast for the Death and Dying course at UToledo.

"People will go through grief in their life and we can share our story of how we've turned a tragic event into something that's positively changing people's lives," said Joughin's aunt and President of Justice for Sierah, Tara Ice.

Dr. Timothy Jordan, professor of the course in the Health and Human Services department, says he wants the podcast to show students how to cope with losses in their lives, no matter what those may be.

He says students may be grieving loved ones, jobs, or the loss of a sports season.

He hopes the students in the course, who may be of similar age to Joughin at the time of her killing, will feel a connection to her family and see hope in their their grief progress, now five years after her death.