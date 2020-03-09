Investigation Discovery to air episode on Sierah Joughin

The show will air on Sept. 8.

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Investigation Discovery is set to air a show about Sierah Joughin next week.

The episode, titled "Living A Nightmare: The Long Way Home" will air on the true crime network on Sept. 8 at 10 p.m.

Sierah was killed four years ago after she was abducted while riding her bike.

James Worley was later found guilty and sentenced to the death penalty for the crime.

His attorneys are currently seeking to have the death sentence overturned and are requested a new trial.