Bowling Green police seeking person of interest in death of 23-year-old

Bowling Green police said the 23-year-old woman's cause of death is unknown and still under investigation. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green police and state authorities are investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman just north of downtown Thursday.

The woman was found unresponsive at the scene on North Main Street just north of downtown Thursday afternoon. BGPD confirmed to WTOL 11 that the cause of death is unknown and is still under investigation.

On Friday, BG police identified the victim as Alicia Rose, of Bowling Green.

Police also said Friday they have identified Jimmy David Cole, 29, of Bowling Green, as a person of interest. There is a warrant out for him on an unrelated matter.

If you know of Cole's whereabouts, call BG police at 419-352-1131 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 419-352-0077 to remain anonymous.