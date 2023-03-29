Lucas Co. corrections officer charged with assault

Court documents say the suspect allegedly scratched and choked the victim.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County Corrections Officer has been charged with assault, according to court documents and a Toledo police report.

Police responded to a residence in the 1200 block of S. Byrne in south Toledo at approximately 12:20 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews arrested 31-year-old David Graham, a Lucas County corrections officer, for allegedly assaulting a person. Authorities said Graham was off-duty when the incident occurred.

According to a court document, Graham allegedly scratched the victim's face, chest, right shoulder and left arm while grabbing and choking them.

Graham was arraigned Wednesday morning and charged with first degree misdemeanor assault. He pleaded not guilty and was released on OR bond.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office told WTOL 11 Graham had not been relieved of duty as a corrections officer as of Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Stay on-air, online and on our free mobile app for the latest in local news and weather headlines.

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.