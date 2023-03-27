x
Wood Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in aggravated robbery early Sunday

Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a convenience store at a gas station in Bradner, Ohio Sunday.
Credit: Wood County Sheriff's Office

BRADNER, Ohio — The Wood County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in an Aggravated Robbery at a gas station in the village of Bradner, Ohio early Sunday. 

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office Monday morning, a suspect entered the Fuel Mart at 1004 Bowling Green Road East on Sunday at approximately 2:49 a.m. Sunday. Security footage captured images of the suspect and the vehicle he drove. 

If you have information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect, the Wood County Sheriff's Office asks that you contact Detective Sergeant Mormile at 419-354-9623. 

The Wood County Sheriff's Office provided the following images of the suspect and vehicle in the alleged robbery. 

Credit: Wood County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Wood County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Wood County Sheriff's Office

