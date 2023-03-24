TPD: One person hospitalized after Friday morning shooting in east Toledo

Toledo police tell WTOL 11 there was an altercation inside of a home and one man was shot. Police are searching the area for the shooter.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating an early morning shooting in east Toledo on Friday.

TPD responded at approximately 5:40 a.m. to a call regarding a person shot in 600 block of Reinick Drive near Consaul Street. TPD tells WTOL 11 there was an altercation inside of a home and one man was shot.

Police told WTOL 11 multiple shots were fired, but did not say how many times the victim was shot.

The victim was rushed to the hospital by life squad. According to police, he was in stable condition and was going into surgery.

After initially receiving reports that the suspected shooter left on foot, police searched the area on foot. When the shooter was not located, police stopped the foot search.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.