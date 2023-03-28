Toledo mother recovers after home lost in fire months after losing son

Kenyatta Reynolds is the mother of Toledo teen Kyshawn Pittman, whose body was found in December 2022. Reynolds' north Toledo home burned down Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after the north Toledo home of Kenyatta Reynolds caught fire twice on Sunday. Reynolds is the mother of Kyshawn Pittman, one of two Toledo teens whose bodies were found in the rubble of a burned-down Toledo home almost four months ago.

At 1:41 a.m. on Sunday, Toledo Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 510 Ohio St. Responding crews arrived to find heavy fire at the home, but all occupants made it out safely, TFRD Battalion Chief Dexter Baker said.

At 2:05 a.m., the fire was deemed under control. By 3:24 a.m., the fire was out and the scene was closed.

At 4:49 am, crews were once again dispatched to the same location on a structure fire call. This time, the house was fully engulfed in flames, Baker said.

Reynolds' home was severely damaged and had to be demolished.

Since the bodies of Wilder, 16, and Pittman, 15, were found on Dec. 15, 2022, 10 people face charges including murder, kidnapping and obstructing justice in the case.

Those 10 people -- Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, Carrissa Eames, Don Eames, Brent Kohlhoffer, Charles Walker, Crystal LaForge-Yingling, Diamond Rivera, an unnamed 17-year-old and an unnamed 14-year-old -- were in court last week for pretrial hearings.

They are all set to return to court for pretrial hearings on April 25.

Reynolds is not ready to talk about the fires at her home, but did say she believes the first fire started on her stove.

Baker said any home that catches fire an hour after being cleared is deemed suspicious by TFRD and is placed under investigation, but it does not immediately indicate foul play.

Reynolds created a GoFundMe with a goal of $10,000 asking for assistance as she recovers from the loss of her home almost four months after losing her son.

"I turn around and lose every memory I had of my son in a house fire," Reynold's GoFundMe states. "Me and my daughter have nothing but the clothes on our backs."