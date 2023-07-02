x
Bicyclist dead, man charged with vehicular homicide after crash in Bowling Green

James Patrick Lindsay, 54, allegedly left the roadway on South Main St. and hit Michael Szabo, who was riding his bike on the sidewalk. Szabo, 60, died at the scene.
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Bowling Green.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon just after 2 p.m., according to the Bowling Green Police Division. James Patrick Lindsay, 54, of Dunbridge, allegedly drove off the road and onto the sidewalk near the intersection of South Main and Pearl streets.

Lindsay's vehicle struck Michael Szabo, 60, of Bowling Green, as he was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk, BGPD said. Szabo died at the scene.

Lindsay was taken to the Wood County jail and is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

BGPD did not say what may have caused Lindsay's vehicle to leave the road. The incident remains under investigation.

