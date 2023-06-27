Airport Highway hit-and-run captured on home security

The man captured a hit-and-run on his home security camera and shared footage with police.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a string of recent hit-and-runs, including one incident on Airport Highway Monday afternoon.

At about 12:30 p.m. Monday, a tree-trimming truck hit a car on Airport Highway by Durango Drive. The driver was hospitalized with possible injury, according to a TPD report. The truck driver fled the scene.

Tim Power, who lives along Airport Highway, said security cameras at his home captured the incident.

"He was going too fast with the road conditions," Power said. "That's the best way to put it."

The footage from Power's camera shows a black car turning around with its blinkers flashing at about 12:30 p.m. Then, a light-colored car coming up behind the black car slows down to let it turn around. But the truck, driving toward the light-colored car, does not slow down and hits it.

While the video also shows the truck driver getting out to check on the injured car driver, the truck driver is then seen on the video leaving the scene.

Power has shared his security camera footage with the Toledo Police Department.

"It's an easy truck to find," Power said. "Someone knows who he is. You need to man up and turn yourself in because you know what you did was wrong."

The truck from Monday's incident is not the only hit-and-run vehicle for which Toledo police are looking.

On June 20, the driver of a blue Camaro was responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on Douglas Road that killed a 72-year-old pedestrian.

"Too fast, people just in a hurry to get nowhere," Power said. "I wish that the camera lights were back. We shouldn't have taken them away. That's what slows people down."

