Train hits pedestrian in Tiffin Sunday night

A CSX train struck a pedestrian near Riverside Drive in Tiffin Sunday night, police said.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Police and railroad officials are investigating after a person was struck by a train in Tiffin Sunday night.

Tiffin Police Chief Dave Pauly said the police were notified by CSX railroad officials at 10:11 p.m. that an eastbound train had struck a pedestrian on the north side of the Riverside Drive viaduct.

The train remained stopped at on the tracks, blocking vehicle traffic, for some time Sunday night, the chief said.

The person hit by the train was taken to Tiffin Mercy Hospital by ambulance, police said.

Information on the person's identity and condition were not available.

