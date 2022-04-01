Authorities identify three suspects arrested following death of Bluffton police officer

Three men are facing charges after Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis was killed Thursday during a pursuit on I-75.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: WTOL 11 is working to obtain a mugshot of the third suspect, Dante Tate.

The three men arrested Thursday following the death of a Bluffton police officer have been identified.

They are:

Emin Johnson, 20, charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Zachary Love, 21, charged with receiving stolen property and failure to comply.

Dante Tate, 19, charged with receiving stolen property and failure to comply.

Johnson and Love are being held at the Hancock County Justice Center, and Tate is being held at the Medina County Jail.

Officer Dominic Francis, 42, was attempting to place stop strips on the interstate when he was struck and killed by the suspect vehicle around 2:30 a.m. a.m., Sgt. Brice Nihiser of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said during a news conference this morning.

The suspects then exited the car they had been driving and fled on foot before stealing another vehicle around 3 a.m. nearby along County Road 29, Nihiser said.

One suspect was apprehended near the scene of the car theft and a second was captured in Elyria after a highway patrol trooper spotted the vehicle on I-71.

The third was arrested sometime around 1 p.m.

All lanes of I-75 in both directions were closed between State Route 103 and State State Route 235 and motorists heading south from Toledo toward Lima were urged to avoid the area. The interstate reopened shortly before 10 a.m.

Officers from multiple state and local law enforcement agencies converged on the area as the sun rose, patrolling fields, searching yards, and sending K9s to look for the suspects.

The highway patrol said the chase began around 2 a.m. when a trooper in Marion County spotted a black sedan speeding on Route 23. The car proceeded on north on Route 23 and then Route 15 before turning south on I-75 where a highway patrol trooper from the Findlay post spotted the vehicle around 2:20 a.m., Nihiser said.

The suspect car was traveling more than 100 mph, reaching speeds of 120-130 mph, Nihiser said.