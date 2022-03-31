Bluffton, police community show support for fallen officer Dominic Francis

"Law enforcement officer families stick together in good times and bad. We're supporting each other."

BLUFFTON, Ohio — The death of police officer Dominic Francis is a devastating loss for all of northwest Ohio, especially the communities of Bluffton and Cory-Rawson.

Francis did about as much for a community as one person can: Police officer, firefighter, coach, substitute teacher and even bus driver.

"He was a guy that was always friendly. I saw him at a track meet Tuesday. We exchanged some jokes. Always a friendly person, bigger-than-life, never-met-a-stranger type of guy," Cory-Rawson superintendent Jay Clark said.

In Francis' time on the force, he made connections with all sorts of people in the community.

"I was really hurt. Been here 28 years. I'd talk to him in passing. I'd run into him every once in a while and talk with him. He was really good as an officer," Bluffton resident Michael Rule said.

The mother of Bluffton's Police Chief Ryan Burkholder, Cathy Burkholder, said Francis' death leaves a huge void.

"He was active in things and coaching, helping coach. It really tugs at my heart. It hits a little too close to home so we just felt we should do something," Burkholder said.

Families of police that didn't even know Francis came to Bluffton to show support. Caroline Dawson is married to a Findlay police officer. She said a fallen officer anywhere is a loss felt everywhere.

"Law enforcement officer families stick together in good times and bad. We're supporting each other," Dawson said.

"This hits home to all of us. All first responders feel this no matter where you are, no matter where you live. This hurts our heart. No matter where you live, and we're surrounding and supporting them, showing our support."

WTOL 11 spoke with an official from a local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police who said they are working to centralize donations to help the family.